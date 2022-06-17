BTS’ Jungkook & Charlie Puth tease upcoming collab ‘Left and Right’

New York: For months now, a collaboration between BTS and Charlie Puth has been doing the rounds on social media and K-media. And it has been confirmed by the artists, officially, now.

Jungkook and Charlie shared a video on TikTok announcing their collaboration on Left and Right. Charlie seems to ring up Jungkook and asks him to sing the verse. Jungkook sings.

Later, we see Charlie instructing Jungkook on how to sing and JK follows. Jungkook does a little hop like a bunny, and we have to say, it’s the cutest announcement video. Charlie also shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “What if Jungkook sang Left and Right with me?”

Meanwhile, Charlie Puth has also provided a link to pre-save ‘Left and Right (with Jungkook)’, writing, “If we get 500,000 pre saves I’ll drop it on June 24.” It seems safe to say, that we will be getting the upcoming collaboration on June 24!

What if Jungkook sang Left and Right with me? Pre-save link in bio. pic.twitter.com/cM77n5D9Ly — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, fans are super excited about the collab. They have been waiting for it to happen, ever since JK did a cover of Puth’s hit track, We don’t talk anymore. Now that Chapter 2 of BTS’ career has started, we will soon be getting more solo projects from Jungkook and other members.