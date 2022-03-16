BTS Jungkook changes his iconic Instagram username; ARMYs say ‘User Alphabet will be missed’

Seoul: BTS member Jungkook surprised fans after he changed the username of his Instagram profile. The singer changed the username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’.

You heard that right, the iconic and absolutely genius username had everyone raving about it for days, with brands hopping on the trend and making it another viral moment for BTS. It was beloved with reason- Jungkook often refers to himself as JK and taking the consecutive alphabets into stride, his username ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ was created.

Becoming known as ‘user alphabet’, Jungkook’s presence on Instagram had only brought joy to the fans. And as it gets changed today, this can rightfully be termed as the end of an era. The youngest BTS member’s new username is ‘jungkook.97’ and while we like the simplicity of it, we cannot help but miss the lengthy one.