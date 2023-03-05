BTS’ Jungkook Calls Out Sasaeng Fans for Showing Up at His Gym

Seoul: South Korean boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. Known as ARMYs, their fandom never misses any opportunity to shower all seven members with love and support. However, at times, fans forget their boundaries and end up breaching the privacy of their favourite k-pop idols, in an attempt to come closer to them. Recently, the youngest member of the group, Jeon Jungkook took to Weverse to call out fans who followed him to his gym.

He said, “I was about to go home but there were people outside (the gym). It wasn’t an official schedule so …that’s right. I am drunk. That’s why I am talking about things like this.” He continued, “I turn on a live when I think of ARMYs when I am at home or eating or working out, but when you come find me…that’s not right.” He further added, “When would I talk about things like this? If it was in the past I wouldn’t have been able to talk about things like this but its been a while since we debuted and we know so much about each other, I’m a human too.”

This really just breaks my heart. Jungkook talked so sincere and was careful with his words about this psycho sasaeng fans leave him alone please

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK

— JK fan 🐰 (@jjkmyluv97) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, recently a Korail (Korean railroad corp) employee was found to be accessing BTS leader RM’s personal information unauthorized, according to reports. An SBS report said that an employee of national railway operator Korail was found to have accessed the personal information of BTS member RM (real name Kim Namjoon) 18 times over the span of 3 years starting in 2019. The employee is alleged to have used the information to see him in person and passed on information so their friends could buy tickets to sit next to him.