BTS Jungkook Breaks Record After His New Year Post For ARMY Crosses 1 Million likes In 2 Minutes

Seoul: It is just the second day of 2022 and BTS member Jungkook’s Instagram post crossed one million likes in just two minutes. With this, Jungkook has become the fastest person to achieve this feat.

The K-pop singer has also broken the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Instagram post to reach 1M likes. The record was previously held by Brazil’s Juilette Freire who took three minutes to cross one million likes on her Instagram post.

Jungkook has also become the Fastest Asian Act in history to reach 1M, 2M, 3M, 4M, 5M, 6M, and 7M likes on his Instagram post.