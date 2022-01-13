BTS’ Jungkook becomes KingChoice’s ‘Most Handsome Man In The World 2021’

New York: BTS’ Jungkook has officially been crowned as the ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’On KingChoice, a music site known for its ranking polls, millions voted for ‘The 100 Most Handsome Men in the World 2021.’ In the end, Jungkook snagged the top spot with over 2.4 million votes.

Jungkook won by a margin of 1 million+ votes over his friend and fellow ’97 liner, ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo.

BTS’ worldwide handsome Jin came in third place with over 450,000 votes. Bangtan’s visual V came in eighth with more than 70,000 votes.

Crash Landing On You’ star Hyun Bin ranked fifth, ‘Flower of Evil’ star Lee Joong Gi was placed sixth and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ star Lee Min Ho took the seventh spot. Overall, Asian actors and singers dominated the Top 10 ranking, with the exception being American actor Johnny Depp.