BTS’ Jungkook becomes first K-pop artist to be on cover page of original DAZED magazine

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook graced the cover of the world-famous Dazed magazine on September 10, 2023. This was not the Dazed Korea magazine, which features K-pop stars often, but the original international Dazed magazine. This was a massive achievement for the BTS Star as he became the first ever K-pop artist to appear on the cover page of the original Dazed.

Jungkook will be the cover of the official Dazed UK magazine 2023 as a part of their Autumn issue. While only one photo has been released so far, it was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Jungkook has wrapped up all the promotions for his single, Seven, which made its debut on July 14, 2023. Currently, he’s diligently preparing for his upcoming album, set to be released in November. He has also been keeping busy with modeling gigs for various brands, most notably Calvin Klein.