BTS Jungkook becomes Fastest Korean soloist to surpass 100 Million Spotify streams for a song with “Left And Right”

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s song ‘Left and Right’ crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, making JK the fastest Korean soloist to achieve the milestone.

Jungkook has now become the Fastest K-Pop and Korean soloist to achieve 100 Million Spotify streams on a song with “Left And Right” in just 24 days.

Jungkook also joins BTS as the Top 2 fastest K-Pop and Korean Acts to reach the said milestone.

“Left And Right” has also become the sixth fastest song by a K-Pop and Korean Act to reach 100M Spotify streams, surpassing BTS’s “Boy With Luv.”

‘Left and Right’ is a song that Charlie Puth and Jungkook reunited after 4 years after performing a collaborative stage at an awards ceremony in Korea in 2018. Produced by Charlie Puth himself, this song is a refreshing summer song with the energetic and funky sensibility of the two. On the 13th, the number of YouTube views of the music video for ‘Left and Right’ exceeded 100 million views.

Jungkook is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.