BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’ Cha Eunwoo, And SEVENTEEN’ Mingyu Spotted Together: Reports

Seoul: On August 24, 2023, accounts of having spotted SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, BTS’Jungkook, and ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo at a barbecue restaurant popped up online.

Vietnamese part-timer at the restaurant posted their story of meeting the trio online. It soon went viral on Twitter. The part-timer noticed that they were speaking in Japanese before switching over to Korean. This was likely because Mingyu was in Japan recently for his group activities. The part-timer nervously asked each person if they were actually Jungkook, Eunwoo, and Mingyu.

The trio playfully denied their identities, but the part-timer did not give up. According to the worker, their conversation after the first denial went as follows.

Part-timer: Eh, you guys are [Mingyu, Jungkook, and Eunwoo] right? Or are you really not?

All three: You’re right.

Jungkook: It’s a secret.

Eunwoo: Where are you from?

Part-timer: I’m from Vietnam. I’m a student here.

Eunwoo: What’s “hello” in Vietnamese?

Part-timer: [answers]

Jungkook and Mingyu: Copies her.

| @cew_story/Twitter