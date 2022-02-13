BTS’ Jungkook and SUGA make new record on Spotify global with ‘Stay Alive’

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook and SUGA released an OST for the group’s webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ called ‘Stay Alive’ and since the release on February 11, they have been smashing and creating new records on iTunes and now, Spotify Global. The track debuted at no.3 on the Spotify Global chart with 4.273 million streams.

This earns them the biggest single debut for a Korean soloist in Spotify history.

Since its release, ‘Stay Alive’ has also entered Melon’s Top 100 at no.28, real-time no.3, and Bugs’ real-time no.1.

Also, in 10 hours and 24 minutes, they broke the record of No. 1 in 87 countries for the number of solo songs ‘most’, and showed the powerful global music power of recording the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 93 countries in 14 hours.

‘Stay Alive’ started with a humming that highlighted Jungkook’s dazzling beauty in the first measure, and captivated listeners at once with a sweet and dreamy killing voice and an appealing tone full of sorrow.

Jungkook sang with delicate sensibility as if the vague narrative of the protagonists of ‘Changing Ho’, thrown into a harsh fate, is vividly drawn in front of his eyes, raising the sense of immersion.