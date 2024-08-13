BTS’ Jin takes on island survival in first variety show appearance since discharge

Seoul: BTS Jin is confirmed to appear in a variety show which will be his first appearance since his discharge from the military. He is the first member of the idol group to finish his mandatory military service. MBC dropped the first preview of the Jin’s variety show which is likely to be an island survival show.

The first preview for MBC’s variety show “If You Rest, It’s a Relief” (hereafter Fookda Haeng) featuring BTS member Jin, the first BTS member to complete his military service, has been released, generating significant attention.

The K-pop idol headed to a deserted island along with his friend for the show where they faced several challenges.

“I’m going to catch something this big,” Jin declared to his friend as he spread his arms wide in the trailer. He dove straight into work on the island as he revealed how hardworking he is in the preview.

The preview further gave the audience a look at the tough and unforgiving see surrounding the island as Jin struggled to find the seafood and seashells. “I can’t see anything,” he exclaimed. After one-on-one coaching from Ahn Jung Hwan, an island expert, Jin finally caught some seafood and said, “Wow, it feels like the whole world is mine!” However, he left the fans curious as to what he caught and how the worldwide handsome, as ARMY calls him, will adapt to this lifestyle.