BTS Jin Shocked After Group’s Merchandise Sells Pajamas For $100

South Korea: BTS’ latest merchandise collection has left ARMY members from across the world shocked.

According to reports, the pricing of those pajamas cost in upwards of USD 100 (Rs 7,434). While ARMY members took to Twitter and criticised the price tag, BTS member Jin has now also broken silence on the same.

Jin took to social media platform Weverse and asserted that even he wasn’t aware of the consumer price as well. Jin also added that even though he had asked to use a good quality, but the price tag has left him shocked as well. “I asked them to use quality material for pyjamas but what is that price tag…I’m surprised too,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the new BTS merchandise collection will go on sale from 17th January on Weverse Shop. However, HYBE has not issued a statement on the price tag controversy so far.

The Indian fan can also go to the Weverse shop to buy the merchandise and pay online by PayPal. Indian fans can download the official Weverse shop from Apple Store or Google Play.