BTS Jin Shares FIRST PIC In Military Uniform as J-Hope, Jimin Visit Him At Training

Seoul: BTS singer Jin made our Saturday morning by sharing a picture in his military uniform. Kim Seokjin returned to Instagram to share his first post since he enlisted for military training. The Moon singer shared a picture in which he was seen wearing the uniform while posing with J-Hope and Jimin. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Welcome.”

It seems that J-Hope and Jimin visited Jin at his base camp. While Jin looked handsome in his military uniform, J-Hope and Jimin kept it casual. Hobi, who released his new song On The Streets with J Cole, was seen wearing a black hoodie with a white jacket over it and a green cap. He completed his look with a pair of green-patched pants. Meanwhile, Jimin kept it simple with a black round-neck tee and a pair of denim with a bennie.

The post has left fans aka ARMY emotional. Many confessed that they teared up when they saw the surprise picture.