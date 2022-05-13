BTS Jin Returns To Instagram And Updates ARMY On His Condition

Seoul: BTS Jin is back with some photographic updates that are enough to send ARMY into meltdown.

On May 13, Jin surprised ARMY when he posted on Instagram some recent selfies of himself. Even bare-faced, the idol cemented his status as “Worldwide Handsome” while wearing a cute blue jersey.

Yet, it was the second picture that caught the attention of fans. Earlier in the year, it was announced that Jin had undergone surgery on his finger. Because of this, he has spent the past few months limiting his movement and performing with a cast on.

Well, it seems like Jin has finally given a full update on his condition. In the next image, Jin was standing outside Hannam The Hill, which is one of the most expensive places to live in Korea.

As well as looking adorable, ARMY noticed that Jin didn’t have his cast on anymore and seemed to be enjoying expressing his emotions with his whole body.

Yet, it isn’t the first time fans have speculated how Jin’s injury has been recovering. When he was on Weverse, a fan asked how his hand was, and the idol’s answer seemed quite vague. He replied, “I can play rock, paper scissors.” It appears as if Jin is definitely on the mend as it looks like he has full control of the injured finger.