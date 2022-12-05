BTS Jin Leaves Netizens In Splits With His Cake-Cutting Skills On 30th Birthday
Seoul: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin recently celebrated his 30th birthday. The BTS singer and songwriter left the fans amazed with his unique cake-cutting skills.
In a video going viral on the internet, Jin can be seen cutting a cartoon-shaped cake with his bare hand instead of using a knife. This has left the BTS ARMY in splits.
Jin splitting the cake in two with his hands 💀 Noo Jin why would you do that ?!? Why is he like that 😭🥲 #JINDAY #HappyBirthdayJin #HappyJINday #BTSJIN #KimSeokjin pic.twitter.com/jx9skmRvz1
— army._.hubforbangtan on IG 🐹🥳 (@AHubfor7) December 4, 2022
