BTS Jin Leaves Netizens In Splits With His Cake-Cutting Skills On 30th Birthday

Seoul: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin recently celebrated his 30th birthday. The BTS singer and songwriter left the fans amazed with his unique cake-cutting skills.

In a video going viral on the internet, Jin can be seen cutting a cartoon-shaped cake with his bare hand instead of using a knife. This has left the BTS ARMY in splits.