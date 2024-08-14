BTS’ Jin hikes to Mt Hallasan five days after military discharge

Seoul: Jin, the eldest member of BTS, hiked to Mt Hallasan in South Korea’s Jeju Island in the first episode of the show Run Jin. Taking to its YouTube channel, Bangtan TV shared a video of Jin climbing the mountain with his crew members. This was the first shoot for Jin took after he was discharged from the military.

During the episode, Jin met fans as he climbed to the top of the mountain. His crew played several games with him. Jin rested several times, had beverages and also chatted with his fans. As he walked, Jin said, “I was in the wrong. I was just so excited that I wrongly thought I could just do everything. How arrogant I was. We should change our theme from ‘I can do anything’ but to ‘should we try something at least?'”

As the climb became steep, Jin further said, “This killed my confidence. I can’t do everything now. I can’t do everything anymore…This is tough. What Muhammad Ali once said was right, ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth’.” The quote was originally by Mike Tyson.

After reaching the top, Jin said, “Wow, so beautiful. It looks like a scene from a drama. This is magnificent. A beautiful sight. Wow, I did it. Can’t believe I’m looking at Baengnokdam five days after my discharge.” He posed and asked his team to click photos.

Jin then started climbing down. As he reached the starting point, he said to the camera, “This is crazy. This is insane. This is totally lucky, Seokjin. I didn’t get hurt. I was discharged safe and sound and finished the hike. This is a totally lucky Jin ” The walk to the mountain top and back took over seven hours. Jin was discharged from the military in June this year.