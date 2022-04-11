BTS’ Jin and HYBE address mandatory military service concerns

Seoul: BTS’ Jin, who is the eldest in the septet, has responded to the concerns about his mandatory military service. The band had attended a press conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. They were in Las Vegas for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert.

During the conference, Jin was asked a question about receiving special military treatment. Jin responded, “I talked a lot with the company about the military service issue. I talked about leaving it up to the company as much as possible. The company’s decision is as good as my decision”.

The meet was also attended by HYBE CCO Lee Jin Hyung; the agency manages BTS.

He said, “The BTS members have currently left the matter of their military service in the hands of the agency. BTS has already conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion. However, the policy on military service has changed a little, and as the members are experiencing changes to the Military Service Act that they did not expect, they are currently monitoring the situation while discussing the matter with the company.”

He added, “The agency told BTS that after the new amendment to the Military Service Act was proposed, we were wary of making a decision in regards to their military service, and the BTS members maturely accepted this and left the matter in the hands of the company. To put it precisely, the policy on military service is changing, and it’s true that the BTS members are having a hard time because it’s difficult for them to predict the timing [of their military service]. Since it’s difficult for them to make plans, both the BTS members and the company are currently keeping a close eye on the proposed amendment.”

All Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the country’s military for about 20 months. The BTS members have been permitted to defer it, owing to a new amendment. According to this amendment, artists receive Korean ministry recommendations to postpone the mandatory service until they are 30. Jin, who will turn 30 on December 9 this year, is required to enlist in the military before the end of 2022.