BTS Jimin’s self-designed hoodie has an inspiring message, Singer releases earrings too
Seoul: The first preview of BTS member Jimin’s self-designed merch for ARMY was unveiled recently and it has a double nod to the group too. Taking to Twitter, HYBE shared a series of tweets unveiling Jimin’s artist-made collection that includes a hoodie and earrings.
‘You never walk alone’ is written on the hoodie. It seems to be a pair collection. ARMY is reaction on the hoodie. “I’m broke but I’m buying it,” wrote a fan. Noticing that Jimin has used his favourite number 13, another fan commented, “Jimin incorporating his favourite number 13 into the design,” A video showcasing his collection was also released.
ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS
Merch. Mood Film – Jimin ver.
🫂WITH YOU HOODY
BY Jimin#BY_BTS #BY_Jimin pic.twitter.com/uFSQGYZH7X
— HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) January 15, 2022
ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS
Merch. Style Photo – Jimin ver.
⚡️RED CARVING EARRING
BY Jimin#BY_BTS #BY_Jimin pic.twitter.com/0q3MV0LXow
— HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) January 15, 2022