BTS Jimin’s self-designed hoodie has an inspiring message, Singer releases earrings too

Seoul: The first preview of BTS member Jimin’s self-designed merch for ARMY was unveiled recently and it has a double nod to the group too. Taking to Twitter, HYBE shared a series of tweets unveiling Jimin’s artist-made collection that includes a hoodie and earrings.

‘You never walk alone’ is written on the hoodie. It seems to be a pair collection. ARMY is reaction on the hoodie. “I’m broke but I’m buying it,” wrote a fan. Noticing that Jimin has used his favourite number 13, another fan commented, “Jimin incorporating his favourite number 13 into the design,” A video showcasing his collection was also released.