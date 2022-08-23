BTS’ Jimin & V aka Kim Taehyung receive death threats, ARMY worried about Busan concert

Seoul: BTS ARMY aka their fans were left worried after some drew attention to suspicious activities on the fan community platform Weverse. Going by fan tweets, anonymous posts on the platform mentioned life threats to members V and Jimin. It also included pictures of guns and said that the members have only time till their upcoming concert in Busan.

Photos of guns were attached to the same posts and the BTS ARMY feared for the life of the K-pop idols. They have asked HYBE to take immediate action and to ensure the safety of their artists. Hashtags like ‘HYBE TAKE ACTION ASAP’, ‘PROTECT TAEHYUNG’ (member V’s real name), and more began trending on Twitter.

🚨MASS EMAIL 🚨 📢 This is Urgent !! Please Email this template (linked below) to hype Right now from all your accounts !! It's on recent issues regarding the hate and malicious comment + de@th thre@t 🐯 has been constantly receiving on WV. pic.twitter.com/q3yegAXByp — Protect Taehyung | Slow (@BlockForV) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, HYBE or its subsidiary music label BIGHIT MUSIC have not yet responded to the fans. Both of them manage BTS and are often seen sharing updates about taking strict legal actions against violation of the artists’ right. In late June, Big Hit said in a statement, “Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities.”

“We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives,” further quoted Soompi.