BTS Jimin To Sing His First Drama OST Song For “Our Blues”

Seoul: BTS member Jimin is set to sing a song for the original soundtrack (OST) of upcoming tvN drama series “Our Blues.”

“Our Blues” will premiere on April 9 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

The series’ OST production company NyamNyam Entertainment on Tuesday said that it hopes Jimin’s addition to the drama will “reinvigorate the drama with a top-tier OST that blends well with the flow of the plot.”

“Our Blues” is a new omnibus-style drama set in Jeju Island that tells the sweet, sour, and bitter life stories of a diverse array of characters. The star-studded cast lineup includes Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Hye Ja, Go Doo Shim, Uhm Jung Hwa, and more. The drama is penned by Noh Hee Kyung, who is a critically acclaimed screenwriter known for dramas such as “That Winter, The Wind Blows,” “It’s Okay, That’s Love,” “Dear My Friends,” and “Live.”