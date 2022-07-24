BTS’ Jimin shares latest solo VLOG!

Seoul: BTS members have been sharing their solo vlogs every Saturday and ARMY waits each time, for their new dose of fun and relaxation. Their schedule is booked for at least seven weekends with these videos.

As for Jimin, he wanted to try making some accessories and therefore, took ARMY on a bracelet-making session. The singer shared that he wanted to try his hand at this as he is also fond of wearing different accessories, ultimately deciding to make a simple bracelet given that it was his first time.

He went to a workshop where Jimin was introduced to a professional who taught him how to make accessories and helped him through the process. As it is his solo vlog, he was the only one there. Having always done stuff like these with the members, Jimin started missing them.

The Promise singer recalled their time filming RUN episodes and how they often try new things on the show. “Coming here to learn and film by myself feels really weird. My experiences are always altogether with the members, like when we made pottery,” he remembered.

The previous vlogs were by members J-Hope and V. The latter began the series by showing him driving around, attending a dentist appointment, enjoying a good scenery and eating delicious food, making us want that peace and serenity! J-Hope, on the other hand, took us behind-the-scenes to his ‘Jack In The Box’ promotions and his looks for ‘Arson’ music video.