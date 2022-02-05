BTS’ Jimin recovers from COVID-19; Discharged from hosp

Seoul: BTS’ Jimin is recovering after his surgery and has been discharged from the hospital. On January 31, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement, sharing that the BTS member visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination after experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on January 30.

Following this, Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and also tested positive for COVID-19.

BTS member Jimin’s health has been worrying ARMY. Kim Taehyung came on Weverse yesterday and gave further assurance to fans that Park Jimin is recovering well. Fans asked him their ‘chick’ Jimin was doing well. BTS V replied that Jimin told him that he watched the sky for seven long hours. It seems the sky looked beautiful in Seoul.

This has warmed the hearts of fans. A fan said that she Jimin oppa and asked Kim Taehyung if he missed him too. V said he video called him as soon as he woke up in the morning.