BTS’ Jimin REACTS to Megan Thee Stallion’s Butter remix TikTok is the cutest

Seoul: Grammy Award Winning star Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with BTS for the remix version of Butter. The song released on August 27.

Recently, BTS uploaded a short video to YouTube and TikTok, featuring each member coming out of a HYBE elevator while their Butter remix with Megan Thee Stallion plays in the background. Their cute expressions and dance moves will make you fall in love with the K-Pop band again.

She posted her video to TikTok and Twitter and wrote, “I wanted to make a tiktok like the boys.” And the boys have liked it. BTS member Jimin not only retweeted her video but thanked her for featuring on their song. He wrote, “Thank you for giving us a good voice.”