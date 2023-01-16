BTS’ Jimin Named Dior’s New Global Ambassador; Checkout some stunning pics 

Seoul: BTS’ ‘Baby Mochi’ aka Park Jimin has been appointed as the new global ambassador of Dior. The French luxury fashion house took to its official Instagram to announce the news with a couple of photos of the Bangtan member.

Needless to say, this piece of news excited the BTS fandom, also known as ARMYs. Netizens flocked to the comment section to express their excitement over the news.

The House is thrilled to unveil our new global ambassador, JIMIN from @BTS_BigHit! Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Kim Jones. pic.twitter.com/tV3uuczfwd — Dior (@Dior) January 16, 2023

The French fashion house officially welcomed the idol, taking to their social media to share his first photos with the brand and writing, “The House is thrilled to announce Jimin from BTS as new Dior global ambassador. Pictured here in a colorful look from Dior Summer 2023, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Kim Jones.”

The band’s relationship with the French luxury house dates back to 2019, when Dior menswear designer Kim Jones designed stage outfits for their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. BTS has worked with brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Samsung and Louis Vuitton, which named them as brand ambassadors in April 2021, a partnership that has now ended.

Both Vuitton and Dior belong to French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.