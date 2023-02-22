BTS’ Jimin announces solo album FACE, set to release on March 24

Seoul: BTS Jimin is gearing up to take the lead with his individual project titled ‘FACE’. It was rumoured that Jimin will release his solo album in March this year and now, HYBE CEO Park Ji-won has confirmed the same. Big Hit also issued a statement about the release date of the album.

The statement read, “BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE.” “FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.”

Revealing more details about the album, the agency said that the pre-order will start from 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST) and the release date of BTS Jimin’s solo album is March 24 at 1 a.m. (KST)

Meanwhile, Jimin recently collaborated with Big Bang’s Taeyang for their song ‘VIBE’. The song attracted much attention and its reels have been going viral on the internet. On the other hand, a few months back, The Arcades shared a photo with Jimin as well. It is expected that Jimin will collaborate with the band and release a song soon.