BTS’ JHope FIRST K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza; TXT To Make US Festival Debut

Seoul: BTS’ J-Hope is all set to add another feather to his hat. The K-pop star has become the first ever South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza festival. The fest will be held at Chicago’s Grant Park from July 28 to July 31. At the festival, he will be joining the likes of Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

The organisers of the festival took to Twitter to share the happy announcement. In addition to the BTS star, TXT has also been added to the lineup. This marks their US festival debut. While TXT is set to perform on Saturday, July 30, J-Hope will be headlining the closing event on Sunday, July 31.

TXT will make their U.S. festival debut through their performance on July 30.

Lollapalooza added a montage of J-Hope’s performance in various concerts and music videos and wrote, “We’re thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

The news was also shared with ARMY (BTS’ fans across the globe) by J-Hope himself.

J-Hope joins co-headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day among many others, as well as sets from Kygo, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile and more. The additions of J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together come as Doja Cat has cancelled several of her summer festival performances, including Lollapalooza and her run with the Weeknd’s tour, due to throat health complications. The singer uploaded a note to Twitter on May 20 explaining her absence and confirming she would be undergoing tonsil surgery and would need the time to recover.