BTS’ J-Hope travels for Lollapalooza

Seoul: BTS rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope left for Chicago to attend Lollapalooza 2022, on Monday. Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago.

J-Hope, will headline Lollapalooza 2022 with a spectacular festival-closing performance on the main stage on Sunday, July 31. His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.

J-Hope who was seen greeting fans at Incheon Airport looked trendy in a black tank top, black mesh cardigan and jeans.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform on Saturday, July 30 at this year*s festival, marking their U.S. festival debut with a highly anticipated performance.