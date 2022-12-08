BTS’ J-Hope surprises Jin before military enlistment

Seoul: BTS member J-Hope ensured the group’s eldest hyung Jin was made to feel special before he begins his military duty, reportedly on December 13th. On Wednesday, Jin shared photos on Weverse, posing with the cake designed by J-Hope.

When Jin is all set to begin his military service, the K-pop star went ahead to surprise him. Photos of the two and their little celebration have gone viral on social media.

The photos were posted by Jin on Weverse. He posed with the cake and revealed that it was designed by Hobi aka J-Hope. The bakers shared a closer look at the cake showing the message written on it. As translated by Twitter users, the text on the cake reads, “Happy Birthday my friend Merry Christmas JYAN [wishing for a] very fast discharge from the military.”