BTS’ J-Hope shares haunting teaser for Arson from Jack In The Box album

Seoul: BIGHIT MUSIC released the first MV teaser for ‘Arson’ and it looks like J-Hope is gearing up to introduce his dark world through the song. The burning of the cars in slow motion, coupled with the dark bass and the thundering voice of J-Hope has us extremely excited for his comeback! The song will be out on July 15 at 9:30 AM IST (1PM KST).

J-Hope has embraced his edgier side with his single More from the album, breaking away from his earlier image of joviality. More scored a place on Billboard Hot 100, making it J-Hope’s second solo entry after Chicken Noodle Soup in 2019.

J-Hope is scheduled to release all the songs on his solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 15th, and this album contains the aspiration to show a more mature image. Billboard announced on its official Twitter on the 12th (Korean time) that J-Hope’s song ‘MORE’ was ranked 82nd on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on July 16, 2022.