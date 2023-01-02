BTS’ J-Hope reveals Jin called him from the military camp on NYE, scolded him for not answering at first

New York: After a stellar performance at Times Square, New York, BTS’ J-Hope appeared on VLive as a treat for fans, where he opened up about performing alone without his members again, and also assured that Jin, who had left for military service last month, was doing well. He said that the eldest vocalist had called him from an unknown number ahead of his performance, and that it felt ‘so good’ to hear from him.

He said, “Jin called me on December 31, saying ‘JHopeeeee’. Why didn’t you answer my phone?” J-Hope explained that he didn’t know it was his number. “The moment I heard his voice, it felt so good. I think he’s fine and doing well, so I am very relieved. So don’t worry.”

seokjin called hobi last night. he is doing fine and healthy! pic.twitter.com/5BuC57C98A — ً (@jinniesarchives) January 1, 2023

Fans are emotional knowing that Jin aka Kim Seokjin is doing well. He will be discharged in 2024. The oldest hyung of BTS is serving in the ARMY.