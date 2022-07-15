BTS’ J-Hope releases new album Jack In The Box, Arson music video

Seoul: J-Hope (born Jung Hoseok) from BTS, released his new album, Jack In The Box, which comprises several new tracks including Arson, More, Jack In The Box and Pandora Box. The rapper had been sharing teasers and concept photos from the album for days now, giving fans a glimpse into his edgier side.

The music video of Arson had the ARMY cheering for Hobi as he presented a different avatar to his personality, which seems to be the theme of his new album.

J-Hope seemed to have hosted a pre-release party, which included his band members. Big Hit chairman Bang PD, Tiger JK and Yoon Mirae.

J-Hope had released the track More earlier on July 1, which has already scored a place on Billboard’s Hot 100, making it the rapper’s second solo entry after the 2019 hit Chicken Noodle Soup.