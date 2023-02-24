BTS’ J-hope officially appointed as a house ambassador for ‘Louis Vuitton’

Seoul: BTS’ J-hope has officially been appointed as a house ambassador for ‘Louis Vuitton’ once again, following his group’s collaboration with the fashion house from 2021-2022.

Earlier in January of this year, j-hope visited Paris, France and attended a number of luxury brand fashion shows for ‘Louis Vuitton’, ‘Dior’, and more, where he met Bernard Arnault, CEO of ‘LV’.

Now, j-hope will be endorsing ‘Louis Vuitton’ as a solo artist for 2023-2024, while fellow member Jimin was recently picked up by ‘Dior’, and fellow member SUGA by ‘Valentino’.