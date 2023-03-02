BTS J-Hope Drops New Teaser of ‘On the Street’ With J Cole

Seoul: BTS member J-Hope has started the process for his enlistment but before leaving, the rapper will be keeping a special gift for the ARMYs.

He will release a solo album titled ‘On the Street’ before leaving for mandatory military service. Recently, the singer shared a teaser from the upcoming solo and we can’t get enough of it. As the title of the song suggests, J-Hope took to the streets for the photoshoot and we couldn’t help but notice the vintage touch his photos had.

The teaser starts with J-hope walking ahead with his back towards the camera. At a distance, he joins J.Cole, who is already standing by the edge of the terrace. A soft whistle accompanies the visuals as the two gear up for a rocking show. The camera then pans towards the skyline with the release date of the single appearing.