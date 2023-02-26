BTS’ J-Hope begins military enlistment procedure

Seoul: BTS member J-Hope is likely to be the second one from the group to enlist for his mandatory military service. According to a notice shared by BIGHIT MUSIC on February 26, the star has begun his enlistment process by applying for the cancellation of his military postponement. Turning 29 last week, he is likely to receive his draft notice over the next few weeks, much like member Jin.

BIGHIT MUSIC released a notice on February 26 on BTS’ official Weverse account, announcing that member J-Hope would begin his military enlistment procedure. Here’s what it says.