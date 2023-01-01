BTS J-Hope beats rain for a performance for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

New York: On December 31st, BTS j-hope performed in Times Square in NYC for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.’ He previously left for new york on December 28th for today’s performance.

Despite the rain, j-hope performed “= (Equal Sign)”, “Chicken Noodle Soup”, and “Butter (Holiday Remix),” driving the crowd go wild. This marks j-hope’s third time performing for the ‘Rockin’ Eve’ but this is his first time performing without other members.

The 28-year-old singer performed in very chilly and wet weather, wearing a cream-colored sweater, bucket hat, and pink sneakers.

He took the stage along with English rock band Duran Duran, Pop group New Edition, and singer Jax also on the lineup for the event.

This counts to a third performance by J-Hope in ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ after 2017 and 2019.

Starting 2023 with HOPE ☺️💜 What a performance from j-hope in Times Square! @bts_bighit Keep rockin' with us on ABC! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/FerfLkwAS8 — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2023