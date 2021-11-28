BTS
BTS is officially back with Permission To Dance On Stage concert & RM aka Namjoon is hot!

Los Angeles: BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Rm and V are back on stage with their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles.

Performing their globally loved songs, BTS members compelled everyone to tap their feet. However, a moment from the Permission To Dance On Stage Concert raised temperature across the world. During the show, group leader RM was spotted removing this shirt on the stage. Even though he did not go shirtless completely, but a sheer glimpse of him had left fans in complete awe.

 

