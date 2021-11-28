BTS is officially back with Permission To Dance On Stage concert & RM aka Namjoon is hot!

Los Angeles: BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Rm and V are back on stage with their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles.

“make some mother fucking noise!! bts is officially back!!!”namjoon u are so hot for this pic.twitter.com/V1PYNHrh3d — mina⁷ (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) November 28, 2021

Right here this part is when I ascended NAMJOON YOU ARE SO MOTHERFUCKING HOT FOR THIS 🥵🔥 like mans was reading in the hotel and then did THIS?! Oh his duality 🤤🥵 pic.twitter.com/pSNHuDJjvz — 𝓋𝒶𝓃𝑒𝓈𝓈𝒶⁷ ✿ LA DAYS 3&4🔞jks gf (@hisunshiine) November 28, 2021

Performing their globally loved songs, BTS members compelled everyone to tap their feet. However, a moment from the Permission To Dance On Stage Concert raised temperature across the world. During the show, group leader RM was spotted removing this shirt on the stage. Even though he did not go shirtless completely, but a sheer glimpse of him had left fans in complete awe.