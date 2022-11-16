BTS is now a 5 times Grammy nominated group! Makes History With ‘Yet to Come’

Seoul: BTS has history once again with their Grammys 2023 nominations. The Korean pop group received three nominations this year and BTS ARMY is over the moon right now.

The septet, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook were nominated for Best Music Video for Yet to Come. They bagged another nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the third consecutive year with My Universe which was a collaboration with Coldplay. The band also got a nomination for the Album of the Year as featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.

This is the first time BTS received nominations in more than one category at the Grammys. Moreover, Yet to Come also became BTS’ first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys following their previous nominations with Butter and Dynamite.

BTS has now become a 5 time Grammy nominated act and their 3 nominations make it the first time they are up for a win in more than one category. Yet to Come being a Korean language song nominated in a mostly English language dominated category of Best Music Video is a fabulous step ahead for the South Korean group.