BTS Is Happiest “In The SOOP”, Watch Exciting New Teaser Of Season 2

Seoul: “In the SOOP” has shared another sneak peek of BTS’s upcoming second season of the show.

For their second season of the program, BTS will be relaxing in a customized villa resort with luxurious amenities built exclusively for them.

The newly released preview offers a glimpse of the BTS members enjoying various leisure activities and hanging out together, while the captions unveil the three “rules” for properly enjoying “In the SOOP 2”: “Play well,” “Eat well,” and “Rest well.”

“In the SOOP BTS Ver. Season 2” will premiere on October 15. New episodes will air on JTBC every Friday at 9 p.m., following which they will be released on Weverse at 10 p.m. KST.

