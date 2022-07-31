BTS is back! Bad Decisions FIRST video out

Seoul: BTS posted a video of where the septet is seen crooning their new song ‘Bad Decisions’. It is their first collab song with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

In the video, ARMY can also see V, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook among others recording the song. This news comes as a treat to the musicians’ fans who have been excited for their collaboration.

The video since being shared has gone viral on social media and ‘Bad Decisions’ has become one of the top trends on Twitter.

ARMY can rejoice as this is the first time that the K-pop band has come together after announcing a hiatus.

Snoop Dogg and BTS’ collaboration Bad Decisions will be out on August 5. In India, the music video will release at 9:30 am. Blanco had dropped a teaser announcing his upcoming collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg earlier this month.