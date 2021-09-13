BTS In the Soop season 2
BTS In the Soop season 2: New poster out, Check pics here

By PragativadiNews
Seoul: While globally loved band, BTS is returning with a new season of “In the SOOP”, a new poster of S2 has been released.

 

BTS In the Soop season 2 is slated for an October release. Meanwhile, the pre-order of the same will be available from September 23.

Check Preview Pics Of BTS In the Soop season 2 Here:

For those who may be unaware, BTS In the Soop is a reality web series featuring the Bangtan boys as they go about their daily life and enjoy their leisure time in a scenic location. Even though they are technically filming the show, the boys did not fail to give us a glimpse into what their life is like with each other even on a normal day.

 

