BTS In the Soop season 2: New poster out, Check pics here
Seoul: While globally loved band, BTS is returning with a new season of “In the SOOP”, a new poster of S2 has been released.
#In_the_SOOP BTS ver. Season 2 Official Poster 1
✔️#인더숲 BTS편 시즌2가 10월에 찾아옵니다!
Come to watch In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2 in October.
✔️예약판매 : 9월 23일부터 개시
Pre-order : available from September 23rd.#BTS #방탄소년단 #인더숲BTS편시즌2 pic.twitter.com/KaM6dtq0w5
— IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) September 12, 2021
BTS In the Soop season 2 is slated for an October release. Meanwhile, the pre-order of the same will be available from September 23.
Check Preview Pics Of BTS In the Soop season 2 Here:
#In_the_SOOP BTS ver. Season 2
Preview Photo(2/2)
다시 만난 우리만의 숲🌳
일상과 휴식 그 사이에서
편안하게 숲을 즐기고 있는 #BTS#방탄소년단 #인더숲 #인더숲BTS편시즌2 pic.twitter.com/txZAQJ8LN0
— IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) September 3, 2021
For those who may be unaware, BTS In the Soop is a reality web series featuring the Bangtan boys as they go about their daily life and enjoy their leisure time in a scenic location. Even though they are technically filming the show, the boys did not fail to give us a glimpse into what their life is like with each other even on a normal day.