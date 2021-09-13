BTS In the Soop season 2: New poster out, Check pics here

Seoul: While globally loved band, BTS is returning with a new season of “In the SOOP”, a new poster of S2 has been released.

#In_the_SOOP BTS ver. Season 2 Official Poster 1 ✔️#인더숲 BTS편 시즌2가 10월에 찾아옵니다!

Come to watch In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2 in October. ✔️예약판매 : 9월 23일부터 개시

Pre-order : available from September 23rd.#BTS #방탄소년단 #인더숲BTS편시즌2 pic.twitter.com/KaM6dtq0w5 — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) September 12, 2021

BTS In the Soop season 2 is slated for an October release. Meanwhile, the pre-order of the same will be available from September 23.

Check Preview Pics Of BTS In the Soop season 2 Here:

For those who may be unaware, BTS In the Soop is a reality web series featuring the Bangtan boys as they go about their daily life and enjoy their leisure time in a scenic location. Even though they are technically filming the show, the boys did not fail to give us a glimpse into what their life is like with each other even on a normal day.