BTS In The Soop S2: V charms through his sniper skills and other abilities

Seoul: On October 22, episode 2 of ‘In The Soop S2’ aired on JTBC, and Kim Taehyung, aka V, displayed a multitude of his talents.

While playing a shooting game, Taehyung showed off his impressive sniping abilities, which he has displayed multiple times in previous BTS RUN episodes.

In the episode, Taehyung also revealed he was inspired by his long-time love for trumpet player Chet Baker and decided to learn how to play the instrument.

Taehyung also showcased his soulful singing, as he sang to ‘Resignation’ by Jung Ju Ji & Lee Young Hyun.