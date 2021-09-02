BTS In the Soop returns with Season 2 in October

Seoul: The South Korean superstars are set to release the follow-up season of their therapeutic reality show, “BTS in the SOOP” this October.

The reality show allows the worldwide famous band to spend time as normal people who cook their own food, wash their own dishes, and spend time like normal youngsters of their age in close to nature locality.

BTS Army was elated as they looked forward to their K-pop idols relaxing and healing once again. Many fans expressed their excitement on social media.

Available globally on Weverse, the last season of BTS In The Soop saw the septet unwind in the lush settings of Gangwon-do Chuncheon, a city about an hour’s drive away from Seoul. BTS engaged in peaceful activities such as painting, cooking, kayaking and more and gave the audience a glimpse of how they like to spend their time outside of their busy schedules as pop titans. In The Soop also served as a healing distraction for the artists and their fandom in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout their eight years as a group, BTS have delivered various kinds of programs to connect with their fans, including the travel-based reality show Bon Voyage and their very own variety show, Run! BTS.