BTS gets snubbed at Grammys for the third time, furious ARMY slams award show

Las Vegas: BTS was once again disregarded in the Grammys competition despite multiple nominations. This marks the third occasion that the seven-member group composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has been unsuccessful in winning a Grammy. They were also not present at the event, where they had previously put on captivating performances for the past three years.

BTS received nominations for the 2023 Grammys for three of their tracks: Dynamite, Butter, and My Universe featuring Coldplay. Additionally, BTS was also nominated for Best Music Video, and J-Hope was recognised for his solo work with a nomination for “=(Equal Sign)”.

ARMY, who have started to term the awards as ‘Scammys’ ever since BTS has lost out on the awards, have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment. “The grammys just don’t understand YTC and it’s impact. they will never understand bts like we do,” one wrote, referring to BTS’s music video Yet To Come, which was nominated but instead was beaten by Taylor Swift. Others were furious that BTS lost to Sam Smith and Kim Petra’s Unholy. Another angry fan wrote, “‘You need me i don’t need you’. bts continues to smash records while the grammys continue to lose relevance. that’s that on that.”