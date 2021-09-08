BTS’ ‘Fake Love’ music video reaches 1 billion views on YouTube; Group’s 5th MV to reach milestone

Seoul: K-pop superstars BTS made another achievement when their “Fake Love” music video reached one billion views on YouTube.

This is BTS’s fifth music video to achieve the milestone, after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Dynamite,” and “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).” BTS also currently holds the record for fastest Korean group music video to reach 1 billion views (“Dynamite” at seven months and 22 days).

As “Fake Love” was released on May 18, 2018, it took the music video about three years, three months, and 20 days to achieve 1 billion views.