BTS’ early hits No More Dream, Spring Day take over US iTunes

Seoul: Spring Day peaked at number one on the iTunes rankings shortly after RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook signed up for the army. Later, songs like No More Dream by Rap Line and Outro: Tears by the same group have topped the US iTunes chart. The trend appears to be part of a carefully planned schedule. Well, ARMY is being credited as the mastermind behind their success.

BTS’s debut anthem, No More Dream, became the number one song on US iTunes on December 16. Additionally, the song became the group’s 32nd single to reach the top spot on the chart. The fact that these songs are still popular even during the septet’s hiatus due to enlisting in the military serves as proof of BTS’s lasting impact in the world of music.

The credit goes to the incredible fandom of the seven-member boy band, dedicated to ensuring the success of every song from BTS’ debut era while the members serve their country. Fans believe that during BTS’ solo era, some group songs didn’t receive the attention they deserved. Now is the opportune time to rectify that until the oldest member, Jin, returns from military service.