BTS’ Dynamite Becomes The Third-Most-Liked YouTube Video Of All Time

Seoul: “Dynamite” by famous K-pop band BTS has made several records so far and the latest on the list is becoming the third most liked video on YouTube of all time.

With 27 million likes, Dynamite is now the third most liked video on YouTube of all time. The most liked video ever on YouTube is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito which has been liked 43 million times. This is followed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again which has 33 million likes.

This comes just two days after BTS’ Dynamite crossed 1 billion views on YouTube becoming the third music video by this K-pop band to achieve this benchmark.

Watch Dynamite MV Here: