BTS’ “DNA” Becomes Group’s 3rd MV To Surpass 1.5 Billion Views

Seoul: BTS music video for “DNA” surpassed 1.5 billion views on December 15 at approximately 2:13 p.m. KST. This is about five years, two months, and 27 days since its release on September 18, 2017.

This is now BTS’s third music video to reach 1.5 billion views. Earlier this year, “Boy With Luv” surpassed 1.5 billion views in April, becoming their first-ever music video to do so, and “Dynamite” became their second and fastest music video to reach the milestone in June this year as well.