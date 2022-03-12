BTS concert to be held in India virtually; Details here

New Delhi: BTS is coming to India virtually via a live theatre viewing that will be screened at PVR theatres in several cities across the country.

The BTS septet- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook- just performed Permission to Dance to a live audience at their first offline concert in Seoul after the pandemic.

This performance came after almost 2.5 years since their last in-person concert. The PTD concert would also be streamed online on March 10 and 13.

If you want to catch a theatre viewing of their second Seoul concert on March 12 in India, that has now become possible with the country being added to the list where such screenings are taking place. ARMYs, obviously, could be seen in a mad scramble to get their hands on the tickets.

Tickets for the live event are available on PVR’s website and app, and prices range from Rs 1500 to Rs 4200. The recorded concert is also available at a lower cost of Rs 1000 – Rs 1800.