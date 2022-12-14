BTS Composer Bobby Jung Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison; Here’s Why

Korean music producer, and singer Bobby Jung has been sentenced to 1 year in prison for allegedly filming a woman nude without consent.

As per the reports, the court also directed Bobby to 40 hours of sexual violence education along with a 5-year ban from employment in any facilities involving serving children, youths or disabled people, reportedly.

Bobby has worked on several songs. Among the K-pop idols of the Korean entertainment industry, he has worked with BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER. Some of their songs are I’m Fine, Filter, Home, 134340, Dream Glow, Way Home, Roller Coaster and 20 cm among others.

In 2020, Bobby was accused of illegally filmming and sexually assaulting someone.

The matter also led to the cancellation of Autumn Vacation’s concert. Later Bobby deactivated his Instagram account, following the uproar due to the scandal.