BTS Cancels US Trip After 2022 Grammy Awards Get Postponed

Seoul: Following the postponement of the Grammy Awards amid the Omicron scare, South Korean band BTS cancelled their plans of visiting the United States.

The Award ceremony was scheduled for later this month at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah as host once again. This is the second year in a row Grammys got delayed.

BTS’ management company BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement that they were preparing for the ceremony but stopped discussion after hearing the news of postponement. “However, the concert in Seoul that is scheduled in March will be held without a hitch,” the statement further said.

The septet consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook received a solo nomination for the Pop/Duo Group Performance category for their hit song Butter. This is their second nomination in this category.