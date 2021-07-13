BTS’ ‘Butter’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 For 7th Straight Week

Seoul: Grammy-nominated BTS’ Butter reigned on the Billboard Hot 100 as the English track took the No. 1 spot on the chart for the seventh straight week.

Billboard announced that “Butter,” which came out on May 21, is the No. 1 song again on the Hot 100 on the July 17-dated chart.

The Hot 100 chart is based on US streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales.

“Butter,” released on HYBE/BigHit Music/Columbia Records, drew 29.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%) and 10.8 million U.S. streams (down 1%) and sold 108,800 (down 29%) in the week ending July 8, according to MRC Data. (See below for details regarding a change, effective this week, to the Hot 100’s airplay tracking week.)